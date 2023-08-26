Plenty of sunshine on this Saturday with highs in the low 90s.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Saturday, mainly dry and plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 90s. Only a slim chance for an isolated shower or inland storm.

Sunday, morning coastal rain followed by a few inland (west of 441) showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s.

Monday and Tuesday, highs in the low 90s with afternoon - evening showers and storms.

Wednesday - Thursday, tropical moisture increases as invest 93L moves towards the west coast of Florida. Showers and thunderstorms are likely with the potential for strong-severe storms. Can't rule out the chance for a few tornadoes with the rain bands pushing in. Winds will kick up as well.

Friday, 93L starts to pull away from the state, but deep moisture lingers. We'll see scattered showers and storms with highs in the low 90s.