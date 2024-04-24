Plenty of sunshine and low humidity for rest of week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sunshine and mild, dry air are in place. This is a dream forecast for Floridians!

Low humidity and pleasant temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s on Wednesday afternoon.

We are dry. An updated drought monitor includes the Treasure Coast. I want to emphasize, however, that the Treasure Coast is not in a drought. The monitor shows the dry trend and that the Treasure Coast could absolutely use some rain, but we aren't desperate yet.

On the plus side, the dry air is great for us! We are less humid, and that means great hair, great breathing, and easy on us outdoors.

The rest of the work week will similar. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with sunshine and low humidity. It really doesn't get much better than this.

A reinforcing cold front crosses over the region Friday into Saturday, triggering isolated showers. But mainly we turn breezy and keep temperatures normal in the upper 70s to low 80s with a lot of sunshine to go around.