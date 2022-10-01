Pleasant weekend weather

Watch Now
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A weak disturbance moving through might get us a few scattered showers later today, but no severe weather is expected and in fact, most of us won't see any rain at all.

Another surge of drier air moving in tomorrow will get us sunny skies through Tuesday with typical early October temperatures, highs in the 80s and overnight lows in the 60s & 70s.

Rain chances will bump up a bit toward the second half of next week but no big storms are expected and the best news of all is...

there's nothing in the tropics we need to be concerned about through at least next week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, a few scattered late-day showers. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: NE 10

TONIGHT: Few showers early, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows: Near 70 Win ds NW 5

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs: Upper 80s Winds: NW 10

