Pleasant weekend forecast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A front moving across South Florida is helping to usher in cooler air. Saturday afternoon, highs in the mid-70s, mostly sunny skies and low humidity.

On Sunday, morning temperatures in the mid-upper 50s and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s. Lots of sunshine and low rain chances.

Monday, another front moves in keeping the cooler drier air in place. Morning temperatures in the mid-upper 50s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s. Mainly dry conditions continue.

By the end of next work week, things warm up a little. Morning lows in the low-mid 60s and highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.