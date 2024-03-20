Watch Now
Pleasant Wednesday, then rain chances increase this weekend

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of March 20, 2024.
Posted at 5:49 AM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 05:49:25-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A slightly cool but sunny day Wednesday.

We will have a mainly dry day, which will be pleasant before rain chances ramp up over the coming days.

Thursday, high temperatures are closer to normal, 80 degrees, with highs in the upper 70s. We will feature a mix of sun and clouds with the chance of an isolated shower later in the day.

On Friday, your chances of rain dramatically increase. We are watching a low pressure system from the Gulf of Mexico that will bring waves of widespread rain with the chance of thunderstorms on Friday. We will keep rain chances in the forecast through Saturday, due to a cold front.

Saturday, a cold front will sweep across the area and rain will taper off later in the day.

Most models are in agreement that rainfall totals will range from two to three inches by the end of the weekend.

