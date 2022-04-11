Pleasant weather over next few days

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 60s and low-mid 50s for the Treasure Coast and inland under mostly clear skies. This afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 70s, breezy and mostly sunny.

Tuesday and Wednesday, a little warmer but staying comfy with low humidity. Highs in the low 80s and only a slim chance of an isolated shower and breezy winds.

Thursday and Friday, warmer and more humid. Highs topping out in the mid-80s. Scattered afternoon showers and storms possible.

For the weekend, highs in the mid 80s, a couple storms possible.