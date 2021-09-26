Pleasant weather next few days

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sunday, an early season front moves south, ushering in less humid air.
A few showers, but very isolated in nature.
Otherwise - we'll see partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s with breezy NE winds.
Sunday night is quiet. Lows in the low-mid 70s. 60's along the Treasure Coast.
Most of the week will be pleasant. Slightly less humid and seasonable temps in the mid-80s and a nice northeast breeze.
In the Tropics:
Hurricane Sam is a category 4 storm located about one-thousand miles SE of the northern Leeward Islands.
It should stay north of the islands and then turn to the north and eventually northeast, staying east of Bermuda.
There are 3 other waves we are watching. None pose a threat to south Florida.