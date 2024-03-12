Pleasant Tuesday, warming trend rest of the week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High and dry weather pattern this week.

A high pressure system is locked in over Florida and the rest of the south. This will keep rain chances at a minimum throughout the work week.

Mostly sunny and comfortably warm Tuesday afternoon with highs hitting the upper 70s or near 80 degrees.

Only a 20% chance for a passing drizzle or light shower Wednesday.

Each and every day this week will get warmer.

Close to the mid 80s by Friday, but more so throughout the weekend. St. Patrick's Day weekend will be warm and mainly dry.

Our next cold front arrives Monday of next week.