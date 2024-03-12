Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Pleasant Tuesday, warming trend rest of the week

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of March 12, 2024.
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, March 12, 2024.png
Posted at 5:47 AM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 05:50:27-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High and dry weather pattern this week.

A high pressure system is locked in over Florida and the rest of the south. This will keep rain chances at a minimum throughout the work week.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Mostly sunny and comfortably warm Tuesday afternoon with highs hitting the upper 70s or near 80 degrees.

Only a 20% chance for a passing drizzle or light shower Wednesday.

Each and every day this week will get warmer.

Close to the mid 80s by Friday, but more so throughout the weekend. St. Patrick's Day weekend will be warm and mainly dry.

Our next cold front arrives Monday of next week.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Small/flat this week

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019