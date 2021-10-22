Pleasant morning but showers and storms possible this evening

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Temperatures this morning are in the mid to upper 70s and upper 60s to low 70s along the Treasure Coast and inland with a slim chance for a spotty shower for the morning commute.

Highs this afternoon in the upper 80s with some showers and storms possible through later this evening.

Tomorrow, highs in the mid to upper 80s, a mix of sun and clouds and scattered afternoon showers and storms.

Sunday, some spotty showers in the morning, then rain picking up later in the day. Highs in the mid-80s.

Monday, unsettled weather continues with scattered showers and storms in the forecast. Highs in the mid-80s.

Next Tuesday-Wednesday, drier air moves in and we'll see more sunshine. Staying muggy with highs in the upper 80s.

