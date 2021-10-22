Watch
Weather

Actions

Pleasant morning but showers and storms possible this evening

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Kahtia Hall 2021
Posted at 4:05 AM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 04:05:04-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Temperatures this morning are in the mid to upper 70s and upper 60s to low 70s along the Treasure Coast and inland with a slim chance for a spotty shower for the morning commute.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Highs this afternoon in the upper 80s with some showers and storms possible through later this evening.

Tomorrow, highs in the mid to upper 80s, a mix of sun and clouds and scattered afternoon showers and storms.

Sunday, some spotty showers in the morning, then rain picking up later in the day. Highs in the mid-80s.

Monday, unsettled weather continues with scattered showers and storms in the forecast. Highs in the mid-80s.

Next Tuesday-Wednesday, drier air moves in and we'll see more sunshine. Staying muggy with highs in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:29 PM, Dec 17, 2018