Pleasant, but breezy weather for the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s at the coast and 60s around the lake with winds picking up. This afternoon, windy, warm and comfortable with highs in the low 80s and a few isolated quick-moving showers possible.

Tomorrow, similar weather with winds picking up throughout the day and highs in the low 80s and a few isolated showers.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Sunday, breezy and comfortably warm with highs topping out in the low 80s. A few more showers possible on Sunday.

By next week, we start to warm back up into the mid 80s. Winds taper off on Tuesday but pick up once again for the middle of next week. Rain chances on the increase ahead of our next front which may push through by next Friday.

