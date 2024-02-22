Pleasant and dry weather pattern continues

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Pleasant Thursday with mostly sunny skies and breezy winds out of the east. Afternoon high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Even warmer conditions ahead of a cold front on Friday as highs jump back to the upper 70s or near 80 degrees with a little more humidity.

This cold front will only produce a few quick-moving showers that arrive Friday night into the Treasure Coast and track fast toward the south into the midnight hours.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Clouds Saturday morning will clear to more sunshine for the rest of Saturday.

Temperatures dip back to low 70s in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend is looking cooler and pleasant with little to no rain chances.