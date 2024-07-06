Seasonally hot and humid

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Make sure you wear loose clothing, hydrate and take advantage of the AC this weekend. We are not under a heat advisory today, but plan for a hot and humid day in the lower 90s.

Heat advisories are issued along the east coast from New York to the panhandle of Florida.

The threat for an isolated storm further inland this evening, but most will remain dry and hot.

Sunday will be a similar forecast. Hot and humid in the lower 90s. Slim storm chances Sunday evening. A few of the stronger storms could lead to decent rainfall totals. This will be the start of a very unsettled pattern.

This upcoming workweek will be quite unsettled each day. The threat of scattered showers and storms will be in the forecast, so keep the umbrella on standby.

Some dry air is trying to move into our area, but tropical moisture looks to win. The increase in moisture from the tropics will create instability, especially with the warmer temperatures. I wouldn't rule out dealing with a few strong to severe storms next week.

Temperatures continue to remain seasonally hot in the upper 80s and some near 90.