WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A picture perfect weekend is in store for all of South Florida this weekend.

High pressure sliding across the peninsula will keep it dry and pleasant through Sunday with no rain expected.

Highs will be in the 70s which is near normal, still a bit cool at night though with lows in the 50s (60s coast).

A couple of weak disturbances will be moving through Sunday night and again on Tuesday but with limited moisture so we're keeping rain out of the forecast for now.

Our next best chance of showers & storms will be next Friday with a cold front moving in.

Skies should be clearing out in time for another pleasant pattern by next weekend.

There are no advisories for boaters or beach-goers through the weekend, great "outdoorsy" weather for all, enjoy!

TODAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs: Mid 70s Winds: NE 5-10

TONIGHT: Not as cool as last night, Lows: Lower 60s (mid 50s inland) Winds: E 5

TOMORROW: Sunny with increasing clouds, mild. Highs: Upper 70s Winds: E 10