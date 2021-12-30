Patchy fog this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — What you need to know



Patchy fog this morning

Near-record heat: today - weekend

Little more humid over the next few days, then humidity goes down by next week

Cooler air moves in by Monday

Your Forecast

This morning, temperatures are in the low-mid 60s with some patchy fog around. This afternoon, highs in the low-mid 80s, mostly sunny skies and staying mainly dry.

Tomorrow, highs in the mid-80s. Mostly sunny skies for the afternoon and keeping it quiet for New Year's Eve night with temperatures down to the low 70s around midnight.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Saturday, morning lows in the mid-upper 60s and afternoon highs in the mid-80s. Lots of sunshine and low rain chances.

Sunday, highs in the mid-80s, clouds on the increase ahead of our next front. Late rain is possible as the front approaches overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

Monday, some showers in the morning, then clearing conditions throughout the afternoon. Cooler, less humid air moves in, and afternoon highs down to the low 70s with winds picking up.

Tuesday-Wednesday, chilly in the mornings and pleasant for the afternoons. Morning temperatures in the 50s and low 60s and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s. Mostly-Partly sunny skies, low humidity, and windy conditions.

