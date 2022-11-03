Watch Now
Passing showers today, pleasant tomorrow with less humidity

Posted at 5:37 AM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 05:37:35-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s with some patchy fog inland and along the Treasure Coast.

This afternoon, highs in the low-mid 80s, passing showers for the first part of the day then clearing skies throughout the afternoon.

Tonight, lows down to the upper 60s-low 70s under mostly clear skies and another round of some fog.

Tomorrow, a pleasant day with less humidity. Highs in the low-mid 80s, mostly sunny and mainly dry.

For the weekend-Monday, highs in the mid 80s. Passing showers with breezy winds.

Tuesday-Thursday, scattered showers and storms as a disturbance nears Florida. Gusty winds may accompany this system as well.

