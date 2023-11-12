Passing showers over the next few days with highs in the low-mid 80s

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sunday morning, patchy inland fog with wake-up temperatures in the low-mid 70s. This afternoon, a stalled frontal boundary to our north may bring in a few more clouds today and some spotty showers. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Tonight, isolated showers in the lows in the low-mid 70s and some patchy fog developing mainly inland and along the Treasure Coast through tomorrow morning.

Monday, the front slides across our viewing area and this will bring with it a mix of sun and clouds and scattered rainfall. Highs in the low-mid 80s.

Tuesday, the front stalls to our south and winds start to pick up. Highs in the low-mid 80s with some quick moving showers.

Wednesday - Thursday, a cool front moves in from the Gulf of Mexico triggering the chance for scattered showers and some storms. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s with windy conditions.

By Friday, the front passes and slightly drier air moves in helping to lower our rain chances. Highs in the low-mid 80s.

In the Tropics, a broad area of low pressure is expected to form in the southwestern Caribbean Sea where it has a medium chance of tropical development over the next seven days.