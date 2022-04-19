Watch
Passing cool front brings down temperatures and humidity a little

Posted at 5:24 AM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 05:24:45-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, a front is passing through the area and things are drying out and cooling down. Morning temperatures in the 60s and low 70s with a few stray showers for the morning drive. This afternoon, highs in the low 80s, less humidity and breezy winds with plenty of sunshine.

Tomorrow-Thursday, comfortable weather with low humidity and mostly sunny skies and breezy winds. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday-weekend, moisture increases, and rain chances go up a little. Highs in the low-mid 80s and staying breezy.

