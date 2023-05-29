Partly to mostly sunny skies Memorial Day with chance of shower

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today we're going to see a great day. Partly to mostly sunny skies with only a 20% chance of a shower or a storm.

So that means most of us do stay dry. Daytime highs will be in the middle to the upper 80s.

Tuesday, a few more showers and storms will be around.

But that should be generally across the interior zones. 30% Chance.

By Wednesday though, that's when deeper tropical moisture starts to make a come back to South Florida.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Rain chances start to increase as we head towards the middle of the week and that'll be the threat right on through Friday. 70% chance.

Then for the weekend it looks like an area of low pressure may form offshore and as it pulls away from us it could take all of the moisture with it, and we begin to dry out by Sunday.