Partly sunny today with isolated showers possible

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the 50s and 60s with some patchy fog around the lake. This afternoon, highs in the upper 70s - low 80s, partly sunny and a few isolated showers possible.

Tomorrow, a similar weather day with highs in the low 80s and pleasant, dry conditions across the area.

For the weekend, warm and breezy with highs in the low 80s. Rain chances will be slim to none.

Monday - Wednesday, we introduce the chance for some showers as moisture increases ahead of a front. Humidity creeps back in as well.