WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Partly sunny today with a few showers and storms forming, and pushing inland. Highs near 90.

Tonight a few coastal showers possible. Lows in the upper 70s.

Sunday: partly sunny, scattered showers and storms moving east to west. Highs near 90. A bit breezy.

Next week looks pretty unsettled with tropical moisture streaming in each day. Showers and storms with some heavy rain at times. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tropics:

Larry made landfall in Newfoundland and now is racing off into the North Atlantic.

The wave in the Gulf has a high chance to develop, and will probably do so Sunday.

It will hug the western Gulf coastline as it moves north. It will not bother us.

The wave near the Cabo Verde Islands has a high chance to develop as it moves west-northwest, probably Sunday/Monday.

It could get pulled north quickly but models have been trending on keeping it moving west now so we'll keep an eye on it.

The next wave coming off the coast has a low chance mid next week.

This one is coming off lower in latitude so it's more likely to track west across the Atlantic and needs to be watches.

Not highlighted is a tropical wave approaching the islands. In a few days it'll be east of the Bahamas and models want to spin it up at that point.

Right now it looks like it'll either stay out to sea or move toward the Carolinas.

We are pretty much at the peak of the season now. Most of October is also pretty busy.