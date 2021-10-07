Watch
Partly sunny skies with scattered showers, storms

Posted at 4:12 AM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 05:12:12-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Temperatures this morning in the mid-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies and some showers brushing the coastline.

This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s, partly sunny skies and scattered showers and storms mainly inland.

A weak low off the coast of Georgia has a low chance of development over the next two to five days.

Low-pressure system off U.S. coast, Oct. 7, 2021
A low-pressure system off the U.S. coast could develop into a tropical system.

Friday, morning showers towards the coast with more clouds moving in, then scattered afternoon storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

For the weekend, a mix of sun and clouds with scattered rainfall and storms are possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Sunday, a bit drier than Saturday.

Early next week, highs in the upper 80s with the chance for scattered afternoon storms.

