Partly sunny skies with scattered showers, storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Temperatures this morning in the mid-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies and some showers brushing the coastline.

This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s, partly sunny skies and scattered showers and storms mainly inland.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

A weak low off the coast of Georgia has a low chance of development over the next two to five days.

WPTV A low-pressure system off the U.S. coast could develop into a tropical system.

Friday, morning showers towards the coast with more clouds moving in, then scattered afternoon storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

For the weekend, a mix of sun and clouds with scattered rainfall and storms are possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Sunday, a bit drier than Saturday.

Early next week, highs in the upper 80s with the chance for scattered afternoon storms.