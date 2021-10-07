Partly sunny skies with scattered showers, storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Temperatures this morning in the mid-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies and some showers brushing the coastline.
This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s, partly sunny skies and scattered showers and storms mainly inland.
MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast
A weak low off the coast of Georgia has a low chance of development over the next two to five days.
Friday, morning showers towards the coast with more clouds moving in, then scattered afternoon storms. Highs in the upper 80s.
For the weekend, a mix of sun and clouds with scattered rainfall and storms are possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Sunday, a bit drier than Saturday.
Early next week, highs in the upper 80s with the chance for scattered afternoon storms.