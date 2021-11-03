WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, mid-70s and mid-upper 60s along the Treasure Coast under partly cloudy skies. This afternoon, highs in the low-mid 80s, partly sunny skies with a slim chance for an isolated shower mainly inland.

Tomorrow, highs in the mid-80s, increasing clouds ahead of our next front and the chance for PM showers and storms.

Friday, highs in the low 80s, cloudy with scattered showers and storms as the front stalls out across the area. Some of those storms could be on the stronger side mainly late Friday.

Saturday, rain and some storms to start, then clearing conditions throughout the day. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday, cooler and drier. Morning lows in the low-mid 60s and highs in the mid-upper 70s. The humidity will go down as well.

Pleasant weather early next week. Highs in the low 80s and drier air lingers helping to keep the humidity on the lower side.

Tropical Storm Wanda will hold on to its Tropical Storm status over the next few days, then dissipate by the weekend.