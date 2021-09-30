Partly sunny skies with a passing shower

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Isolated showers are moving in from off the Atlantic Ocean with morning lows in the low-mid 70s.

This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s, partly sunny skies and passing showers.

Tomorrow through Saturday, highs in the upper 80s, breezy at times with scattered showers possible mainly pushing inland throughout the afternoon.

Next week, increasing rain chances and humidity with more moisture moving in. Scattered storms are possible with highs in the upper 80s.