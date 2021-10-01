Watch
Partly sunny skies with a heat index in the mid-90s

Partly sunny skies and some passing showers are possible with a light breeze from time to time.
Posted at 4:21 AM, Oct 01, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Temperatures this morning are in the mid-upper 70s with some spotty showers possible.

This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s with heat index values in the mid-90s. Partly sunny skies and some passing showers are possible with a light breeze from time to time.

Saturday, morning lows in the low-mid 70s and highs in the upper 80s, some showers possible and breezy winds.

Sunday, morning lows in the upper 60s-low 70s and highs in the upper 80s. More sunshine with just a few showers possible. A pleasant day with a little less humidity.

Next week, moisture increases, and rain chances go up. Warm and humid conditions with highs in the upper 80s and heat index values in the upper 90s.

