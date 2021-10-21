Watch
Partly sunny skies with a few showers possible

Highs in the mid-80s, comfy weather with low humidity. Plenty of sunshine and still a bit breezy.
Posted at 4:19 AM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 05:07:57-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Temperatures this morning in the mid-upper 70s towards the coast and 60s inland under partly cloudy skies. Highs this afternoon in the mid-upper 80s, partly sunny skies and a few showers possible.

Tomorrow, a little more humid with highs in the mid-80s. Some showers in the morning, then afternoon storms possible.

For the weekend, a front stalls out over the area. Scattered showers and storms in the forecast with warm and muggy conditions.

By next Tuesday-Wednesday, drier air moves in, and rain chances go down. Staying muggy and warm.

