Partly sunny skies in South Florida for solar eclipse

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A beautiful day for Monday afternoon's partial eclipse. We'll see partly sunny skies with daytime high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Peak eclipse is at 3:04 p.m. It's roughly at 60%.

Tonight, we'll see overnight lows dropping into the 60s and low 70s.

Over the next several days, high pressure in the Atlantic will create a southeast wind. It gets breezier and warmer over the next few days.

By Thursday, highs around 90 degrees. Near the record highs for that day.

A front will come through late Thursday night and into Friday morning. We could pick up a shower or storm as the front moves through.

But once again, behind the front the sky clears and the temperatures and humidity drop.

So we're looking at very pleasant weather as we head into Friday and into this upcoming weekend.