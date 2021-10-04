Partly sunny skies and slim chance for an isolated shower

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, mainly dry conditions with temperatures in the upper 60s-low 70s. This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s, partly sunny skies and a slim chance for an isolated shower.

Tomorrow, highs in the upper 80s. Some showers towards the coast in the morning, a few storms focused inland for the afternoon.

For the middle-end of the work week, moisture increases as a tropical disturbance moves over the Bahamas and a front approaches the state. Scattered storms possible with highs in the upper 80s.

For the weekend, a front stalls out across the state, keeping deep moisture in place. Unsettled weather for the weekend with highs reaching the upper 90s.