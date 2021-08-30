WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the upper 70s-low 80s under partly cloudy skies and some hit/miss showers for the morning commute. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, partly sunny skies and isolated inland showers and storms possible.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 90s. Mainly dry to start and some afternoon showers and storms possible.

Wednesday-Friday, as Ida continues to lift to the northeast, it will drag a front with it pulling in more moisture in our direction. Scattered PM showers and storms possible. Highs in the low 90s.

For the weekend, highs in the low 90s. Drier with lower rain chances.

Ida is now a tropical storm with winds of 75MPH. The center is moving over Louisiana, but will move over Mississippi through the day, then across the Tennessee Valley tomorrow weaking as it lifts to the northeast.

Tropical Depression 10 is on track to become Tropical Storm Kate and stay out to sea.

A wave is expected to come off the coast of Africa and has a high chance of formation.

A broad low could form in the Southern Caribbean Sea over the next several days. Low chance of development with this system.