WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today and tomorrow, partly sunny mornings, scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be near 90 with warm and muggy conditions.

Sunday, a super early season front moves south, drying us out by Sunday night with a few showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday night a slight drop in humidity. Lows in the low-mid 70s.

Monday and Tuesday will be pleasant. Slightly less humid and seasonable temps in the mid 80s and a nice northeast breeze.