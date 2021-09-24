Watch
Partly sunny mornings, scattered afternoon showers

Posted at 6:22 AM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 07:30:22-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today and tomorrow, partly sunny mornings, scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be near 90 with warm and muggy conditions.

Sunday, a super early season front moves south, drying us out by Sunday night with a few showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday night a slight drop in humidity. Lows in the low-mid 70s.

Monday and Tuesday will be pleasant. Slightly less humid and seasonable temps in the mid 80s and a nice northeast breeze.

