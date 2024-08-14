Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast under heat advisory: When will we see lower humidity?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure offshore continues to create an onshore wind for us. Once again afternoon temperatures will be running a few degrees above average.

The average for this time of year is 90°. We'll see daytime highs around 92. Plus it's going to be very humid once again.

As a result the combination of the heat and the humidity will send our heat index values above 105°.

That means another heat advisory will be in effect. Not just for Palm Beach County, but for the entire area.

In the meantime, we are watching a front to the north. Ahead of it for today we will see a 40% chance of showers and storms.

Rain chances increase tomorrow and Friday as the front starts to slide in. Rain chances at about 60%.

As we head into the weekend the front pushes off to the south. This will allow much drier air in the middle levels of the atmosphere to move into the region.

That means rain chances will be coming on down. Saturday and Sunday will feature mainly sunny skies with just an isolated storm around. Highs will be seasonal. Closer to 90°.