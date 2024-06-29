Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Beryl is forecasted to become a hurricane by next week

Web_Hurricane_Track.png
WPTV
Tropical Storm Beryl's projected track
Web_Hurricane_Track.png
Posted at 5:28 AM, Jun 29, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In the tropics, things are heating up!

We have Tropical Storm Beryl as of 11 PM Friday night. This is our second named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Web_Hurricane_Track.png
Tropical Storm Beryl's projected track

This system will continue to travel across the Atlantic and strengthen prior to impacting the Leeward Islands. It will likely be a strong category 1 hurricane to a category 2 hurricane as it enters Caribbean waters.

Tropical tracks are in agreement that Beryl will continue to move in the south Caribbean waters and we believe it will start to curve northward towards Jamaica and Cuba by next Tuesday.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

In addition to Beryl, there are two areas of interest.

WPTV_Tropical Outlook-Auto.png

The first is another tropical wave off the West coast of Africa. This is system looks to follow a similar path as Beryl. We will continue to watch this system try to organize over the warm waters of the Atlantic.

1.png

The second is in the very warm Gulf waters. This has a moderate chance of cyclonic development and strengthening, but overall it looks unlikely for it to be our third named storm. This will bring heavy rainfall to the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Flat this week, tropics waking up

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019