Beryl is forecasted to become a hurricane by next week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In the tropics, things are heating up!

We have Tropical Storm Beryl as of 11 PM Friday night. This is our second named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

WPTV Tropical Storm Beryl's projected track

This system will continue to travel across the Atlantic and strengthen prior to impacting the Leeward Islands. It will likely be a strong category 1 hurricane to a category 2 hurricane as it enters Caribbean waters.

Tropical tracks are in agreement that Beryl will continue to move in the south Caribbean waters and we believe it will start to curve northward towards Jamaica and Cuba by next Tuesday.

In addition to Beryl, there are two areas of interest.

WPTV

The first is another tropical wave off the West coast of Africa. This is system looks to follow a similar path as Beryl. We will continue to watch this system try to organize over the warm waters of the Atlantic.

WPTV

The second is in the very warm Gulf waters. This has a moderate chance of cyclonic development and strengthening, but overall it looks unlikely for it to be our third named storm. This will bring heavy rainfall to the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend.