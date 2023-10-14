Our first major cold front of the season is heading our way!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Our first legit cold front of the season is heading our way!

It will move through the region later on Sunday.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Won't see any rain with it, but it will cool us off and drop the humidity big time as we start the new week.

Highs will drop into the 70's on Monday and lows will drop into the 60's.

By Tuesday, lows in spots could drop into the 50's.

As far as today, it will be hot and very muggy ahead of the front.

Highs around 90.

Not much rain around, other that a late day storm into Palm Beach County.

Dry weather for the Treasure Coast.

In the Tropics:

TS Sean won't be able to last the weekend.

Invest 94L is the wave behind Sean. Should become a tropical cyclone soon.

Models take it towards the islands then curves it out to sea.

