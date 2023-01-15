Watch Now
One more chilly day, then warming up

Posted at 4:52 AM, Jan 15, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's another cold morning with frost & freeze advisories for many through 9AM.

Sunshine will take us back into the mid 60s this afternoon but that's still about 10 degrees below normal.

At least it won't be as windy as yesterday.

Clear, calm conditions are expected tonight allowing for some patchy frost and freezing temperatures again so we might need to cover the plants one more night.

We'll get on the other side of this chilly airmass beginning tomorrow with highs back into the lower 70s.

Nice weather, near 80 by midweek with only slight rain chances by Friday.

TODAY: Sunny, breezy, chilly. Highs: Mid 60s Winds: NNW 10

TONIGHT: Clear, calm, cold. Patchy frost, inland freeze. Lows: Lower 40s (coast) Mid 30s (inland)

TOMORROW (MLK Day): Sunny, milder. Highs: Lower 70s Winds: NNE 10

