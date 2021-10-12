WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, scattered showers and heavy downpours with moisture wrapping around a mid-level low. Morning temperatures in the low-mid 70s. This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s, a mix of sun and clouds and on-and-off rainfall with most of the activity progressing inland later in the day and things drying out around sunset.

Tomorrow-Thursday, scattered showers and storms possible with highs in the upper 80s.

Friday-weekend, high pressure builds and drier air filters in. More sunshine with highs in the upper 80s.

Next week, a front moves in and then stalls out. Some storms possible with highs in the mid-upper 80s.

