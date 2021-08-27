On-and-off rainfall throughout most of the day

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, another round of scattered showers with some heavy downpours possible. Temperatures to start in the upper 70s - low 80s. This afternoon, on-and-off showers and storms continuing through the early evening with highs in the low 90s.

Tomorrow, we will tap into tropical moisture associated with Ida. A mix of sun and clouds through the day and scattered showers and storms with most of the rain moving inland throughout the day. Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday, slightly drier than Saturday as Ida moves towards Louisiana. Scattered showers tracking inland throughout the day with highs in the low 90s.

Early next week, highs in the low 90s, drier with lower rain chances and hazy skies.

Tropics:

Tropical Storm Ida on track to move towards Louisiana as a strong Category 2 hurricane by Sunday night - Monday morning.

The other disturbances in the Atlantic will stay out to sea.