WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Not as stormy Sunday afternoon as drier air returns.

However, any storm that does form could be on the strong side with heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail, and ample lightning.

An area of low pressure in the upper levels will move across the peninsula, providing unstable air. But with drier air in place, the afternoon storms will be more limited.

Sunday, slightly cooler in the morning with temperatures starting off in the upper 60s-low 70s, but still warm for the afternoon with highs climbing into the middle 80s. A little less humid as well.

Scattered showers and storms are possible, but not nearly as wet as Saturday.

Next week, highs in the upper 80s with a few scattered afternoon storms.

In the Tropics:

We continue to watch an area of disturbed weather near the Carolina Coast.

It has a 50% chance of development. Should not affect us locally.

