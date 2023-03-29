Not as hot, afternoon showers and storms possible Wednesday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A mild morning on Wednesday with areas of patchy fog as temperatures start around 70 degrees.

Wednesday afternoon will not be as hot as the past few days with highs in the lower 80s.

The weak cold front is moving through later Wednesday, so late afternoon and evening showers and storms will develop as that happens. Then temps back to normal with 81 degrees for the high Thursday afternoon.

Mainly dry conditions will remain Thursday into the weekend with low humidity.

Sunny weather for the rest of the week with highs in the low 80s, then the mid to upper 80s by Saturday.

On Sunday, the chance of rain bumps up again, calling for a few showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s.

The rain chance lasts through early next week because a front stalls over the area.