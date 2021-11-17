Watch
Not as chilly as the last few days with storms later in the week

Posted at 5:39 AM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 05:39:17-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, not as chilly as the last few mornings with temperatures running in the upper 60s-70s under partly cloudy skies. This afternoon, highs in the low 80s, partly sunny skies and a slim chance for an isolated shower.

Tomorrow, increasing clouds and PM showers and storms possible as a front approaches. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday-weekend, warm and muggy with highs in the upper 70s-low 80s, scattered storms possible.

Early next week, another cold front pushes in and temperatures and rain chances go down.

