Not as chilly as the last few days with storms later in the week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, not as chilly as the last few mornings with temperatures running in the upper 60s-70s under partly cloudy skies. This afternoon, highs in the low 80s, partly sunny skies and a slim chance for an isolated shower.

Tomorrow, increasing clouds and PM showers and storms possible as a front approaches. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday-weekend, warm and muggy with highs in the upper 70s-low 80s, scattered storms possible.

Early next week, another cold front pushes in and temperatures and rain chances go down.