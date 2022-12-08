Nice weather, sunny and dry, for the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Thursday morning, temperatures in the mid to upper 60s with foggy conditions mainly along the Treasure Coast.

Thursday afternoon, highs in the low 80s, some light showers possible throughout the day, but any rain we do see will not add up to a whole lot.

Friday, highs in the low 80s, sunny skies, and a stray shower possible.

For the weekend, morning temperatures in the low to mid 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Mostly sunny and mainly dry.

Next week, morning temperatures in the low to mid 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Some showers possible as a weak front slides south.

In the tropics, an area of disturbed weather in the central Atlantic Ocean is down to a 30% chance of development and will stay out to sea.