Nice through Tuesday but watching the tropics

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Breezy but generally quiet weather through Tuesday with scattered fast-moving showers.

Rough surf and rip currents are likely due to these steady east winds.

System organizing north of Hispaniola by Monday is blocked by high pressure to the north which will steer this system westward toward the Florida peninsula by midweek.

Model uncertainty on strength and track, everything from some wind & rain to a possible hurricane is on the table until forecast certainty improves the next couple of days.

Worst conditions would be Wednesday and Thursday, clearing Friday and into the weekend.

Review those hurricane preparation checklists and stay tuned for important updates coming soon!

TODAY: Sun & clouds, breezy, scattered showers around. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: East 20-25 mph

TONIGHT: Spotty showers, warm. Lows: Mid 70s Winds: East 10-15 mph

TOMORROW-TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, windy, scattered showers around. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: East 20-30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Deteriorating conditions, strong winds, heavy rain possible by afternoon.

