Nice late-April weather continues

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure anchored off the coast of the Carolinas will be the dominant factor in our forecast through Tuesday with continued easterly breezes and mainly dry conditions.

It won't be as windy today as it has been lately but it'll still be breezy and the rip current risk remains high at area beaches today and a small craft advisory continues through this evening for the boaters.

The rain chances remain low until a cold front approaches by midweek increasing our chances for scattered showers and a few t'storms by Wednesday and Thursday.

Computer models are indicating that strong storms and heavy rain appear unlikely with that system but we'll keep an eye on it.

TODAY: Breezy and warm, spotty morning showers. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: East 15-20

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild. Lows: Lower 70s Winds: East 10

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: East 10-15