Nice autumn weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As low pressure over the northwest Bahamas pulls off to the north today it'll take the moisture with it resulting in mostly sunny skiers here today, just a bit of a breeze, and highs in the lower 80s.

The rip current risk is high so be careful at the beaches today.

There are indications that a bit of moisture will wrap back in off the ocean tomorrow so just a couple of scattered showers are possible.

Otherwise, it'll be a mostly sunny Sunday with highs into the lower 80s once again.

Not much rain is expected through the next week or so and temperatures will range from the lower to middle 80s.

Pleasantly warm autumn weather is expected through next week so get out and enjoy!

In the tropics (yes, it's still hurricane season) a disturbance in the central Atlantic has a low chance (20%) of development and could head toward Bermuda but poses no threat to the U.S.

Elsewhere in the tropics, all is quiet.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs: Lower 80s Winds: NE 15-20

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, mild. Lows: Near 70 (cooler inland)

TOMORROW: Isolated showers, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs: Lower 80s