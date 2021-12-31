Near record highs today in the mid 80s

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the upper 60-low 70s and upper 50s-low 60s along the Treasure Coast with another round of fog.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the Treasure Coast until 9AM.

This afternoon, we'll be flirting with records as highs climb into the mid 80s. Mostly sunny and only a stray shower possible.

Tonight, pleasant weather for all those New Year's Eve plans.

Temperatures will be cooling off into the low-mid 70s around midnight.

For the weekend, highs in the mid 80s, lots of sunshine and staying mainly dry, but a little humid. More clouds by Sunday.

Monday, a cool front moves in bringing in some showers in the morning, then drying out throughout the afternoon. Afternoon highs down to the low-mid 70s and the humidity drops.

Tuesday - Wednesday, chilly in the morning with temperatures down to the upper 50s-low 60s and pleasant in the afternoons with highs in the mid-upper 70s. The humidity stays low.

By the end of the work week, highs return to the low 80s.