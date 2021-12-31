Watch
Weather

Actions

Near record highs today in the mid 80s

Videos
South Florida weather 12/31/21
Posted at 5:42 AM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 05:42:12-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the upper 60-low 70s and upper 50s-low 60s along the Treasure Coast with another round of fog.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the Treasure Coast until 9AM.

This afternoon, we'll be flirting with records as highs climb into the mid 80s. Mostly sunny and only a stray shower possible.

Tonight, pleasant weather for all those New Year's Eve plans.

Temperatures will be cooling off into the low-mid 70s around midnight.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

For the weekend, highs in the mid 80s, lots of sunshine and staying mainly dry, but a little humid. More clouds by Sunday.

Monday, a cool front moves in bringing in some showers in the morning, then drying out throughout the afternoon. Afternoon highs down to the low-mid 70s and the humidity drops.

Tuesday - Wednesday, chilly in the morning with temperatures down to the upper 50s-low 60s and pleasant in the afternoons with highs in the mid-upper 70s. The humidity stays low.

By the end of the work week, highs return to the low 80s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:29 PM, Dec 17, 2018