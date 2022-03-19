Near record highs today

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's the last day of winter but it'll feel like the first day of summer.

Near-record highs are likely this afternoon with temperatures soaring into the upper 80s with 90 degrees or above possible farther inland away from the coast.

Much of the day will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds with any t'storms developing near the lake toward evening.

Those storms are expected to drift to the east-northeast tonight and link up with a cold front moving south down the peninsula keeping the risk of scattered showers/storms going overnight.

No severe weather is expected at this time but a couple of downpours are possible.

The front and any left-over showers will clear the area tomorrow morning with a partly to mostly sunny afternoon expected, highs will back off a bit into the lower 80s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs: Upper 80s Winds: SSE 10-15

TONIGHT: Scattered showers/t'storms, Lows: Upper 60s. Winds: SE 5-10

TOMORROW: Few showers in the morning, then clearing. Highs: Lower 80s Winds: North 10-15

