Very warm with near record highs this weekend

Posted at 5:34 AM, Nov 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-26 05:41:16-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It might be late November but it'll feel like summer out there this Thanksgiving weekend.

Outside of a shower or two in a few spots later today the weekend looks toasty and mostly sunny.

A weak cold front will move through with a few showers for early Monday but only a slight drop in temperatures is expected.

A stronger cold front should arrive later in the week with breezy, cooler weather by Friday.

TODAY: Sun and clouds, very warm & humid. Possible late-day shower. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: East 10

TONIGHT: Fair, mild. Patchy fog late. Lows: Lower 70s Winds: Light

TOMORROW: Very warm again. Highs: Mid to upper 80s Winds: SW 10

MONDAY: Possible early showers, a bit cooler. Highs: Lower 80s Winds: NNE 10

