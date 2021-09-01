WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the upper 70s - low 80s under partly cloudy skies and mainly dry on the radar. This afternoon, near-record heat with highs reaching the low-mid 90s, showers and storms developing around the lake and moving towards the coast for the late-afternoon-evening with rain fizzling out around sunset.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 90s, mostly cloudy skies and scattered afternoon-evening showers and storms.

Friday, a mix of sun and clouds and hit/miss showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s - low 90s.

For the weekend, highs in the low 90s. Partly sunny skies, scattered PM storms possible.

Early next week, staying unsettled with showers and storms hanging around. Highs in the low 90s.