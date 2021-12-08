Watch
Near-record heat with afternoon highs in the mid-80s

Posted at 5:25 AM, Dec 08, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, a dense fog advisory remains up for the Treasure Coast until 9 a.m. Temperatures in the low-mid 60s and mid-upper 50s inland. This afternoon, near-record heat with afternoon highs in the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies.

Tomorrow-Saturday, similar weather with morning lows in the upper 60s-low 70s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s. Lots of sunshine and feeling muggy.

Sunday, some showers possible ahead of our next cold front. Highs in the low 80s.

Monday-Tuesday, slightly cooler weather returns. Morning lows down to the mid-upper 60s (a little cooler Tuesday morning) and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s. Some isolated showers possible.

