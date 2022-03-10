Near-record heat today with highs in upper 80s

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s towards the coast and upper 60s inland with some patchy fog around the lake.

Some clouds towards the Treasure Coast and a few light showers and mainly dry and fog-free in Palm Beach County.

This afternoon, near-record heat with highs climbing into the upper 80s, mostly sunny, then showers and storms firing up along the sea breeze tracking towards the coast through the afternoon.

Tonight, lows in the low 70s, partly cloudy skies and mainly dry into the night.

Tomorrow, highs in the upper 80s, but feeling like the low 90s with the humidity. Mostly sunny for the afternoon, then another round of showers and storms for the late-afternoon and evening.

Saturday, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s and feeling like the mid-90s with the humidity.

Also, it will be windy so it will feel like a blow dryer out there. Increasing clouds ahead of a front. The latest models show a line of storms impacting the Treasure Coast for the early afternoon, then pushing south into Palm Beach County for the late-afternoon and early evening, then clearing later in the evening hours.

Some of these storms that do develop could be strong, but right now SPC has not placed us under a severe weather threat.

The front passes late Saturday and behind the front, cooler air advects into the area.

Morning temperatures on Sunday down to the 40s and 50s and afternoon highs cooling off into the upper 60s-low 70s. With less humidity and breezy winds, it will be a picture-perfect afternoon.

Early next week, we start to warm back up and rain chances increase by mid-week as another front approaches. There's still uncertainty with the models if this front will push all the way through or not.