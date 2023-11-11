Watch Now
Near-record heat Saturday with a few showers

Highs in the mid-upper 80s Saturday with a 30% chance of passing showers
Posted at 6:49 AM, Nov 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-11 06:49:04-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Foggy conditions along the Treasure Coast and inland to start the day with lows in the low-mid 70s. This afternoon, near-record heat with highs in the mid-upper 80s, partly sunny skies and some showers possible.

Sunday, another round of fog in the morning along the Treasure Coast and inland. For the afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 80s, a mix of sun and clouds and some passing showers.

Monday, highs in the low-mid 80s with scattered showers and breezy winds behind a weak cool front.

Tuesday, highs in the low 80s, windy conditions and an isolated shower.

Wednesday, windy and cooler with highs in the upper 70s - low 80s. A cool front will trigger the chance for scattered showers and some storms.

Thursday - Friday, highs in the low-mid 80s. Drier air filters in behind the cool front and rain chances come down.

In the Tropics, an area of showers and thunderstorms in the southwestern Caribbean Sea has a low chance of tropical development over the next seven days. Regardless of formation, long range computer models keep this system away from us in the U.S.

