Near record heat possible this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Most of yesterday's moisture has moved out of the area, but we could still see a shower or storm as we head into Thursday afternoon, mainly into Palm Beach County and points south.

A front has stalled on top of South Florida, and that will help trigger a few showers and storms later today. Otherwise, we're partly sunny with highs around 80°.

As we head into the next several days, we're going to start to see a south wind, and that's really going to warm us up.

On Friday, we are dry and we're partly sunny.

For Saturday, we're going to have more clouds around, but we're generally on the dry side. Daytime highs will be in the mid 80s and it will be humid and breezy.

By Sunday temperatures, will be pushing 90°. It's going to be very warm and humid. The record high on Sunday is 91°. We could be very close to that.

But there's a cold front that will come through later in the day. That could bring us a shower or two. Behind the front for next week, it will be cooler and much less humid. Very pleasant!